|
|
Marjorie Stone LinderMarjorie Stone Linder, a long time resident of Belmont, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 after a year long battle with Brain Cancer. She was 82.
Marjorie was born in 1938 in Oakland to Howard and Constance Stone. She attended Oakland High School, University of Colorado in Boulder, and graduated from University of California, Berkeley. Marjorie was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority at both CU and Cal. Marjorie went on to teach high school, became an award winning professional photographer, and retired in 2003 as the Executive Assistant to the City Manager of San Carlos.
In retirement, Marjorie split her time between Palm Desert and Belmont with her partner Donald Belway. She enjoyed playing Bridge, spending time with friends and family, and traveling to Maui.
Marjorie is survived by her son Steven Linder and his wife Dawn, and grandsons Harrison and Royce of San Francisco California, her son Scott Linder and granddaughter Samantha of Reno, Nevada, her sister, Carla Condon of Corte Madera California, and her cat, Misty. Marge will be remembered for her love, loyalty and devotion to her family and many friends.
Memorial gifts may be made in her memory to the or a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020