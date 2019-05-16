Home

Marjorie Ann McWade Wolfe

Aged 89. Passed away at her home in San Rafael, CA on Wednesday May 15, 2019. Survived by her children Emily, Mark, Michael, and William; her grandchildren Elizabeth, Ned, Sara, Scarlett, Susannah, Violet, and Vivian; and sister-in-law Eileen Preiss. Daughter of the late Lucille Corliss, Marjorie was born in Port Orchard, Washington, on September 18, 1929. After graduating from Cleveland High School, Margie moved to San Francisco where she began a career as a model before marrying the late Earl Popovich of Marin County. She later married Dr. Stanley J. Wolfe of San Francisco, and together they traveled much of the world, working with medical relief organizations in Brazil and Afghanistan in the 1970s, living and continuing their educations in the U.K., and later joining the Foreign Service to serve at U.S. Embassies in Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Soviet Union. Following their retirement and return to San Francisco, Margie and Stan continued to pursue their shared passion for travel, spending time annually in Italy and cruising the world's oceans. Margie will be remembered for her warmth, welcoming spirit, and devotion to her children, grandchildren, and dogs. A memorial service will be held at Monte's Chapel of the Hills, 330 Red Hill Avenue San Anselmo, CA, on Saturday May 18th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the San Francisco SPCA (www.sfspca.org).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 17, 2019
