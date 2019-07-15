|
|
Mark Robert Ayoub
April 4, 1986 - July 9, 2019Of San Francisco, formerly of Needham, MA, unexpectedly on July 9, 2019 at the age of 33. Loving son of Gretchen (Thompson) Ayoub of Boston and the late Robert M. Ayoub. Dear brother of Corinne Ayoub of NY, Loving fiancé of Angela Lee of San Francisco. Grandson of the late Katherine Thompson Carney and the late Michael "Mitch" and Wadia Ayoub. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Mark's Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. John of Damascus in Dedham, MA. Visiting Hours in the Church, Thursday, July 18 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Mark's memory to miles4migrants.org/Mark Interment will conclude services at Needham Cemetery. Guestbook and obituary at www.KfouryFuneral.com.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 16, 2019