Mark Steven Chamberlin Mark Steven Chamberlin, age 55, of San Francisco, passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2019 while surrounded by his close friends.



Mark was born on May 15, 1964 at Queens Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii to Peter Terrence Chamberlin and Ilona Gay Ondo. He was raised in the SF Bay Area and attended Redwood High School in Marin County. At the age of 18, he joined Pacific Bell as a 411 operator and moved to the city. As a career employee at Pacific Bell/AT&T for over 37 years, his hard work and dedication allowed him to rise to a prominent position in legal and regulatory affairs where he was well respected for his responsibility and expert knowledge.



Mark loved living in San Francisco, and considered himself a native. He lived in the heart of the city, on Twin Peaks, overlooking the Castro and beautiful downtown skyline where he could embrace its culture. Mark enjoyed travel, having visited many countries where he made many friends. He enjoyed the theater and would take in the local Broadway shows and was particularly fond of musicals. He supported the local sports teams and managed a local softball team.



In recent years, Mark was actively involved in philanthropy, working in an advisory role for the family foundation focused on improving the quality of education.



Above all, Mark loved his family, friends and work.



Mark is survived by his mother, Ilona G. Ondo, father Peter T. Chamberlin, and younger brother David C. Chamberlin. A private memorial gathering will be held for family and close friends.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 4, 2019