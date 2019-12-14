|
Mark Edward Corollo
July 29, 1955 - December 11, 2019Mark was the son of Joseph and Patricia Corollo and was raised in San Mateo. A proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He leaves behind his siblings Diane Clement, Frank Corollo, Natalie Hansen, Eileen Moore, Joe Corollo, Dave Corollo, Anne Squires, and Angela Bohan. Predeceased by his parents, his brother Christopher and nephew John Moore. For more detail see www.sunsetviewcemetery.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019