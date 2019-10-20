|
Mark T. Ellinger
October 16, 1949 - October 4, 2019Mark T. Ellinger, age 69, of San Francisco, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at the California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal Campus. He was born on October 16, 1949, in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late James P. and Jeannett T. (Tobin). He graduated from high school in Columbus and attended college at the San Francisco Art Institute. He was an accomplished photographer, writer, recording engineer, sound designer and pianist. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by son, Jesse Merlyn Ellinger; grandson, Clyde O. Anaya, both of Alameda, CA; daughter, Amber Electra Stann of Oakland, CA; sister, Terry Ellinger Rhoads and niece, Jenny Rhoads, both of Circleville, Ohio; former wife, Jane Sneed of San Francisco.
A Celebration of Life is pending.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019