Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Ellinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Ellinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Ellinger Obituary
Mark T. Ellinger

October 16, 1949 - October 4, 2019

Mark T. Ellinger, age 69, of San Francisco, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at the California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal Campus. He was born on October 16, 1949, in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late James P. and Jeannett T. (Tobin). He graduated from high school in Columbus and attended college at the San Francisco Art Institute. He was an accomplished photographer, writer, recording engineer, sound designer and pianist. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by son, Jesse Merlyn Ellinger; grandson, Clyde O. Anaya, both of Alameda, CA; daughter, Amber Electra Stann of Oakland, CA; sister, Terry Ellinger Rhoads and niece, Jenny Rhoads, both of Circleville, Ohio; former wife, Jane Sneed of San Francisco.
A Celebration of Life is pending.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.