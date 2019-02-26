Mark R. Kriletich February 17, 10927 - February 12, 2019 Passed away at his home in Novato on February 12, 2019 just 5 days short of his 92nd birthday. Son of the late Nick & Ann Kriletich, Mark was a first generation San Franciscan where he attended Balboa High School.

A proud World War II veteran Mark served in both the Merchant Marines and Army Air Corp. where he was stationed in the South Pacific.



Beloved husband of over 64 years to the late Jacqueline Laine Kriletich. He is survived by his brother Nick, and preceded by his brother John and sister, Mary Savage.



Mark was a man of many names. He was a loving "Dad" to daughter Marsha McVey (Ken) and sons Steven (Margaret) and Mark (Lora). He was "Papa" to his grandchildren Kristy Carriere (Brett), Megan Warren (Dylan), Justine Crescencio (Rey), Sarah, Heather & Scott Kriletich. Mark was affectionately referred to as "Big Papa" by his nine great-grandchildren, Brady, Jack, Wyatt, Logan, Katherine, Camryn, MacKenzie, Brooklyn & Mason and was "Uncle Babe" to numerous nieces and nephews. Although business associates knew him as "Mark" he was "Kril" or "Babe" to family and friends.



Mark & Jackie raised their family in South San Francisco before moving to Modesto in 1987 where Mark was a working partner with Newman Flange & Fitting. Mark and Jackie loved to entertain at their vacation home in Arnold which holds many special memories. They enjoyed travelling, visiting Europe, Hawaii, Tahiti, the Caribbean and the East Coast. Both Mark and Jackie considered the Bay Area "Home" and after retirement moved to Novato to be near family and friends. Marks's most recent favorite pastime was fishing with his sons on Lake Berryessa. Mark was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.



Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 12 Noon, at Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church, 1806 Novato Blvd., Novato, 94947. Please join us.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019