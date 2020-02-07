Home

Mark Lazarus


1929 - 2020
Mark Hugh Lazarus

August 13, 1929 - January 31, 2020

Mark Hugh Lazarus, 90, born in Chicago to George and Fannie Lazarus. Before Army service stationed in Germany, Mark appeared in several Coronet Instructional Films. He worked in insurance, relocating to San Francisco to head the Massachusetts Mutual office in 1961. Mark enjoyed golf, gin rummy and the 49ers. He is survived by former wives Arlene Miller and Allison Lazarus; children Michael (Susan), Ellyn (Ken Hausman) and Ed (Diane); grandchildren Jason, Gabriel and Asher. Older sister Dorothy Lazarus predeceased him.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020
