Mark Dennis McLoughlinJuly 30, 1956 - June 26, 2020Mark Dennis McLoughlin, 63, loving husband, son, friend and avid cyclist, was hit from behind and killed on his bike June 26 while turning into his driveway where he was vacationing in Taos, New Mexico.Mark was born on July 30, 1956 to Arthur and Virginia Mcloughlin in Kansas City, Missouri. He moved with his parents to Prairie Village, Kansas where he graduated from Shawnee Mission East high school in 1974. He played soccer and was drum major of the marching band. He went to college at nearby Ottawa University on a soccer scholarship at a time when few schools were offering any. Upon graduation, he moved west to San Francisco, where he stayed for most of the next 40 years. His work focused on operations and corporate finance with stints at Levi Strauss, Labatt USA, Gap Inc., and the Sierra Club. His last job was with the Asian Art Museum, where he worked eight years, and retired as CFO in 2014. During this time he also earned his MBA from San Francisco University.His curiosity and love of the outdoors was infectious. He loved nothing more than planning memorable trips, from backpacking in the High Sierra to adventures in Peru, Alaska and Europe.In 2018, he and his wife of six years, Stephanie Theodore, moved to rural Tucson, Arizona, where they built a home in the Sonoran Desert. They rode together, hiked together, and simply enjoyed being together. Mark's determination, hard work, and "can-do" attitude were inspiring to all who knew him. When he was not riding or working on one of his many projects, Mark loved nothing more than to watch a Premier League soccer game with one of his favorite beers. He loved dogs and they loved him.Besides Stephanie, Mark leaves his mother Virginia of Kansas City, former wife Irene, and many others who knew and loved him.A memorial was held in Taos, New Mexico. Should you want to honor Mark's memory, please consider a donation to Duke City Wheelmen, the organization which installed Mark's Ghost Bike at his memorial.