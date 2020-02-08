|
Mark Jerome Musumeci
November 16, 1952 - February 1, 2020Passed away February 1, 2020 at the age of 67 after courageously battling kidney cancer for four years. Beloved husband of Sydney; loving father of Kathryn, Marie, and Lia; little brother of Diane Grant.
A native San Franciscan, Mark never strayed far from his Glen Park stomping grounds. After attending St. John's and Balboa High School, Mark joined the Navy. He later became an electrician, opening his own business, Tower Electric, alongside his wife. Tower Electric would become well-known around the Bay and beyond, remaining in business for 35 years.
Despite having motion picture screen credits under his belt, including The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach, and Coraline, Mark's real pride and joy were his wife, three daughters, and dog, Scooter. He enjoyed sharing his passion for hunting, rock-n-roll, cars, and woodworking.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Peter's School, 1266 Florida Street, San Francisco, CA 94110, in Mark's name.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020