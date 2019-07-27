|
|
Mark PetrazolloMark Petrazzolo, 43, passed away in his San Francisco home on July 22, 2019. He was born on May 10, 1976 in Waltham, MA to Anne (Halligan) Petrazzolo and Ed Petrazzolo. At an early age, the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona where Mark joyfully grew up with his older sister, Lisa, and younger brother, Tom. Mark graduated from Thunderbird High School and went on to attend the University of Arizona, graduating in 1999 with a degree in Political Science.
Mark then left the desert for the bay and moved to San Francisco to experience life and begin a career. He loved his new city for its energy, culture, food and sports. He loved his Giants, 49er's, and Warriors. He carved out a career in sales with companies engaged in internet advertising and analytics. While he took advantage of all that San Francisco offered, he also gave back. Mark volunteered regularly at St. Anthony's Homeless Shelter and assisted at polling locations on election days.
His most enjoyable activity has always been being with family and friends. With his perpetual smile, infectious laugh and always being "up" for anything, he attracted the best of friends. He found a new role in his life, a role tailored made for him, when his nieces, Valentina and Isabel were born. "Uncle Mark" became the chief "fun raiser."
Although far removed from Tucson, Mark remained a loyal University of Arizona Wildcat fan. When the Cats came to Cal and Stanford, you would find Mark on the sidelines or in the arena wearing his cardinal and navy and cheering his Wildcats on with "Bear Down!"
Mark is survived by his parents, Anne and Ed Petrazzolo of Rochester, NY.; his sister, Lisa Petrazzolo of Pacific Palisades, CA.; his brother, Tom Petrazzolo, of Rochester, NY; brother-in-law, Emile Gladstone and nieces, Valentina and Isabel Gladstone.
Visitation will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church, 46 W. 16th St. New York, NY 10011, on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. followed by a funeral mass. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to St. Anthony's Foundation (www.stanthonysf.org)
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 28, 2019