Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Mark Steven Van Tricht

Mark Steven Van Tricht unexpectedly passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 28, 2019. Mark was born in San Francisco on August 31, 1955, and lived his entire life in the city. He was proud to be a native San Franciscan from the "Sunset". Mark had a lifelong passion for music and was a very accomplished and well-respected drummer/percussionist.

Mark is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Van Tricht, and father, Donald Van Tricht. He is survived by his brother, Don Van Tricht; sisters: Laurie Power (Jim) and Lynn Porter (Bob); nephews and nieces: Christopher Porter (Taylor), Kelly Power (Jennifer), Timothy Power (Kelsey), Ashley Watters (Michael), Ellyse Spisak (Adam), Courtney Crockett (Chad), Ryan Van Tricht, Eric Van Tricht, and Craig Porter; and eight great nephews and nieces. Mark also leaves behind numerous life-long friends who will miss his loyalty and sincere friendship.

Friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, March 6th at 4pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City followed by recitation of the Rosary at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7th at 11am at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1555 - 39th Avenue, San Francisco. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .




Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019
