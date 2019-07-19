Markee Thomas Biaggi On June 25, 2019, Markee Thomas Biaggi, long time resident of Manchester, CA, passed away peacefully at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her husband Louis James Biaggi, parents Charles and Elizabeth Thomas, and siblings Jane Stornetta and Peyton Thomas.

Born Margaret Louise Whittle Thomas, on February 16, 1925 in Albany, NY, Markee spent her early years in Mill Valley, CA., where she developed an enduring love of nature through hikes on Mt. Tamalpais and formed bonds with an extensive family in San Francisco and Palo Alto. She attended Berkeley High School and the University of California at Berkeley, where she earned her B.S. and M.B.A. degrees. During these years, she spent many hours supporting the war effort in hospitals and in the entertainment corps. As a personnel manager for the Continental Can Company, she travelled around the country and overseas, which sparked a lifelong love of travel. Markee enjoyed golfing and hunting, through which she met her husband, Louis James Biaggi, native of Manchester, Ca. They married on January 29, 1955 and she joined him on his family's Jersey dairy ranch, where they raised their six children.

Markee had many hobbies and talents, which she shared with her family, community and beyond. She used her business acumen to support the Jersey dairy ranch, and the churches of St. Aloysius in Point Arena and the Blessed Sacrament in Elk for over 60 years. Her creative abilities enhanced school plays at Manchester Elementary, local fundraisers, and the Gualala Arts organization. She made a special effort to expose her children to art and music, and worked with the local schools to support and improve education. Her insatiable curiosity manifested in gardening, camping, taxidermy and a love of nature which she passed on to her children and grandchildren, to whom she was known as "Grambe". She shared her love of travel with her family, on trips throughout America, the British Isles, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Markee was an avid supporter of the arts and a frequent patron of the Art in the Redwoods, the Mendocino Art Center and the Mendocino Music festival. She believed in philanthropic efforts, volunteering many years with Hospice, the Coast Community Library in Point Arena, and Gualala Arts, and made contributions to organizations like Smile Train and the UC Berkeley Library. Markee's devout Catholicism was a driving force in her life.

Markee is survived by her children and their spouses: Mary and Dan McEachern; Cindy and Francisco Gonzalez; Kathleen Biaggi and Bob Nelder; Patrice and Chris Keeler; Lou and Marybeth Biaggi; and Mark and Maria Elena Biaggi; and her 12 grandchildren: Danielle and Becky McEachern; Celia Gonzalez; Ryan, Maggie and Katie Keeler; Gia, Jack, Nick and Emi Jin Biaggi; and Camila and Antonio Biaggi.

Services will be held at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Elk, CA, on Sat., July 27: Rosary at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Markee's memory to the Blessed Sacrament Church of Elk, the Gualala Arts Center, or the Manchester Elementary School. The family lovingly thanks the doctors, nurses and staff of Frank R. Howard Memorial Hospital in Willits, Dr. Lois Falk and the in-home caregivers, for their dedicated care, compassion and support of the family.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019