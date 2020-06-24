Marlene Eagan

Marlene Mouledous Eagan
August 7, 1946 - June 15, 2020
With heavy hearts and fond memories, we share the passing of Marlene Mouledous Eagan on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 7, 1946, Marlene was sister to Claudette Mouledous Schmidt of Naples, Florida and Janet Kay Mouledous of Metairie, Louisiana. She was recently predeceased by her beloved mother, Marie Louise Kingsmill Mouledous. Marlene is survived by her husband of 51 years, Michael Quinn Eagan, Sr., and three children, Shannon Marie Eagan (Randall Kim), Casey Eagan Larson (Phillip Larson), and Michael Quinn Eagan, Jr. Her five grandchildren brought her love, joy and laughter, Camille, Andrew and Zachary Kim, and Tripp and Ellie Larson. Marlene is also survived by her loyal and cherished caregiver and best friend, Thelma Rodriguez. The family expresses their deepest love and gratitude to Thelma and her family, who provided love, companionship and care to Marlene for over 20 years.
In 1998, Marlene suffered a stroke that substantially constrained her mobility but not her grace, grit or good humor. Friends, family and casual acquaintances were continually struck by her courage and good will and constantly remarked on her inspiration and example. She never lost faith in her God and was a devoted parishioner at both St. Denis Church in Menlo Park, California and St. Francis of Assisi in La Quinta, California.
Marlene graduated from Ursuline Academy of New Orleans in 1964 and received her degree in Elementary Education from Loyola University New Orleans in 1968. Marlene and Mike Sr., then a Naval officer, married in 1969. Mike and Marlene were stationed on Guam, where Marlene taught elementary school. They then returned to Stanford, California for three years where Marlene continued her teaching career, and then briefly resided in New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles before settling in Atherton, California, where they raised Shannon, Casey and Mike Jr. Marlene was a gifted and enthusiastic elementary school teacher who brought learning and joy to her students. She was a true professional at her job and universally well regarded.
Marlene took pride in her New Orleans heritage, loved her family and friends wholly, and always maintained an unparalleled balance of elegance, humor, determination and strength, even in the hardest of times. Everywhere she went, Marlene made lifelong and steadfast friends. Her heart was generous and her soul sweet. Her smile was disarming, often masking her quick wit and keen sense of humor. Her warmth, grace and welcoming nature were felt by those who knew her. We all miss her, cherish our time together and pray for our reunion.
A private family Mass will be held in her honor on Saturday, June 27th. At a suitable later date, we hope to gather family and friends for a celebration of life, and we are grateful for the outpouring of support. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marlene's memory and in honor of her love for education may be made to BUILD, P.O. Box 3316, Redwood City, CA 94064 (https://build.org/join-us/donate/); or Ursuline Academy, 2635 State Street, New Orleans, LA 70118 (www.uanola.org).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.