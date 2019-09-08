|
|
Marlene Barbara Swartz Levinson
April 12, 1938 - September 6. 2019Marlene Swartz Levinson passed away on Friday evening, September 6, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by Fred, her husband of 56 years, and her children; Marc, Amy (Wayne) and Julie, and her six grandchildren; India, Ben, Bebe, Joe, Beckem, and Cooper, and her brothers, Clark Swartz (Linda) in Arizona and Jeff Swartz in Dallas.
Marlene grew up in Omaha, Nebraska where she graduated from Central High School. After graduating from the University of Missouri, Marlene moved to San Francisco. She had heard that the weather never got hot or cold. She considered San Francisco her city.
Marlene served on the Board of the San Francisco Jewish Community Center (1970s), and later she was on the board of the San Francisco chapter of the Culinary Professionals. She also chaired the Annual Culinary Carnival and Chair of the National Association of the Culinary Professionals.
Marlene had many interests, mainly in food and travel. Marlene's representation of the Culinary Center at Capezzana Winery outside Florence, Italy, which entailed trips to the Winery and the Regions of Italy. Her trips with the Restaurateur group, DIRONA, brought her to Italy many times. With the Architecture & Design Group of the San Francisco MOMA, she made many trips to Europe.
Marlene's mentor was cooking teacher Josephine Arauldo where she learned and became an accomplished chef. She was known for her fabulous dinner parties as well as her cooking school.
Her greatest passion became her grandchildren. With her love for teaching, she was a kindergarten teacher when she came to San Francisco; she was endlessly playing games and teaching. She also liked to make homemade chicken nuggets for the kids.
Funeral services were private. Contributions to Congregation Beth Sholom, Chesed va'Tzedek, 301 14th Avenue, San Francisco, Ca 94118
Zichrona L'veracha
She will be missed.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019