Marlene Theresa CallejasOctober 5th, 1957 - May 4, 2020 It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Marlene Theresa Callejas.Marlene Theresa Callejas, 62, passed away on May 4, 2020 after battling with Ovarian Cancer. She is survived by her mother Theresa, 83, her sister Rosalinda, 61, and her only daughter Michele (Michi) Ayse-Theresa Callejas Karakas, 27.Marlene was born in San Francisco, California on October 5th, 1957. She was born to El Salvadorian immigrants, Manuel M. Callejas Jr., and Maria Theresa Hilleprandt Callejas. Marlene grew up responsible, mischievous, silly, and a proud older sister to Rosalinda.Marlene loved family. She grew up in a large Latino family that included: grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, creating precious memoires along the way. Growing up, Marlene spent a lot of time with her cousins going on trips to Lake Berryessa and Russian River, playing and listening to music, and summers in El Salvador with her sister and Salvadorian family.Alongside family, Marlene always loved education. Marlene was fond of the arts and was a phenomenal student. She had a great academic career starting at St. Emydius Grammar School, where she met many of her first lifelong friends. Marlene then went on to attend Mercy High School San Francisco, and met even more of her lifelong friends, and together they grew up loving and listening to Motown music and disco.As an adult, Marlene went on to attend the University of San Francisco where she originally studied to be a nurse. After a long deliberation, Marlene created her own "study abroad" program and went on to live in El Salvador with her extended Salvadorian family. It was there that she realized her true passion for helping others, specifically children. In El Salvador, Marlene worked for her uncle's clinic, and also with children that were recovering from illnesses and surgeries at Benjamin Bloom Hospital. Upon her return to the USA, Marlene changed her major and pursued a career in Education. From there, her passion carried her throughout school. She first started as a Speech Pathologist, then went on to pursue a Master's in Speech and Hearing Pathology, and then another Master's in Education Administration.As her passion and skillsets continued to grow for education, Marlene began working at the San Francisco Unified School District. Marlene spent 37 years in the district and received many awards, recognitions, and was once named Principal of the Year. As a leader, Marlene transcended diversity and inclusion by being the first Latina principal at Gordan J. Lau Elementary. Marlene was always kind, open, and a loving mentor. Marlene always touched the lives of her students and teachers with her positive attitude and was always searching for ways to improve the school communities and the futures of underrepresented children.Marlene is a soul who has touched many different walks of lives. Marlene's spirit was always positive and giving. Marlene always gave to others and never expected anything in return. Many will remember Marlene by her spirit, smile, and contagious laugh that you could hear from a mile away.The following are the loving family and friends and communities that were important in her life:Heads of Family:Michele Callejas-KarakasTheresa CallejasRosalinda Hilleprandt CallejasMary and Steve Fyten FamilyMilton and Juanita Callejas FamilyRaul and Gloria Callejas FamilyEdgar and Natasha Callejas FamilyClaraLuz Baños FamilyArely and Cesar Canjura Calderon FamilyLaura Grande FamilyDr. Carlos and Ana Montoya FamilyAlicia Hilleprandt FamilyOscar and Ana Grande FamilyRafaela Tinetti FamilyHernandez FamilyDiana CurdNorma Calderon FamilyClose Friends:Mary Fogarty FamilyMyrna Bulos FamilyBlock FamilyPerez - Stagliano FamilySchumacher FamilyDennis Chew FamilyAllen Lee FamilyVictor Tam FamilyLaura Castro FamilyRick and Jennie Wilson FamilyFather Bill Brady and Father Dave PettingillBeloved Communities:St. Emydius SchoolMercy High School San FranciscoUniversity of San FranciscoSan Francisco StateSan Francisco Unified School District CommunitiesMckinley ElementaryLeonard Flynn ElementarySpring Valley ElementaryGordon J Lau ElementaryE.R. Taylor ElementaryLakeshore Elementary