Marlene Theresa CallejasOctober 5th, 1957 - May 4, 2020 It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Marlene Theresa Callejas.
Marlene Theresa Callejas, 62, passed away on May 4, 2020 after battling with Ovarian Cancer. She is survived by her mother Theresa, 83, her sister Rosalinda, 61, and her only daughter Michele (Michi) Ayse-Theresa Callejas Karakas, 27.
Marlene was born in San Francisco, California on October 5th, 1957. She was born to El Salvadorian immigrants, Manuel M. Callejas Jr., and Maria Theresa Hilleprandt Callejas. Marlene grew up responsible, mischievous, silly, and a proud older sister to Rosalinda.
Marlene loved family. She grew up in a large Latino family that included: grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, creating precious memoires along the way. Growing up, Marlene spent a lot of time with her cousins going on trips to Lake Berryessa and Russian River, playing and listening to music, and summers in El Salvador with her sister and Salvadorian family.
Alongside family, Marlene always loved education. Marlene was fond of the arts and was a phenomenal student. She had a great academic career starting at St. Emydius Grammar School, where she met many of her first lifelong friends. Marlene then went on to attend Mercy High School San Francisco, and met even more of her lifelong friends, and together they grew up loving and listening to Motown music and disco.
As an adult, Marlene went on to attend the University of San Francisco where she originally studied to be a nurse. After a long deliberation, Marlene created her own "study abroad" program and went on to live in El Salvador with her extended Salvadorian family. It was there that she realized her true passion for helping others, specifically children. In El Salvador, Marlene worked for her uncle's clinic, and also with children that were recovering from illnesses and surgeries at Benjamin Bloom Hospital. Upon her return to the USA, Marlene changed her major and pursued a career in Education. From there, her passion carried her throughout school. She first started as a Speech Pathologist, then went on to pursue a Master's in Speech and Hearing Pathology, and then another Master's in Education Administration.
As her passion and skillsets continued to grow for education, Marlene began working at the San Francisco Unified School District. Marlene spent 37 years in the district and received many awards, recognitions, and was once named Principal of the Year. As a leader, Marlene transcended diversity and inclusion by being the first Latina principal at Gordan J. Lau Elementary. Marlene was always kind, open, and a loving mentor. Marlene always touched the lives of her students and teachers with her positive attitude and was always searching for ways to improve the school communities and the futures of underrepresented children.
Marlene is a soul who has touched many different walks of lives. Marlene's spirit was always positive and giving. Marlene always gave to others and never expected anything in return. Many will remember Marlene by her spirit, smile, and contagious laugh that you could hear from a mile away.
The following are the loving family and friends and communities that were important in her life:
Heads of Family:
Michele Callejas-Karakas
Theresa Callejas
Rosalinda Hilleprandt Callejas
Mary and Steve Fyten Family
Milton and Juanita Callejas Family
Raul and Gloria Callejas Family
Edgar and Natasha Callejas Family
ClaraLuz Baños Family
Arely and Cesar Canjura Calderon Family
Laura Grande Family
Dr. Carlos and Ana Montoya Family
Alicia Hilleprandt Family
Oscar and Ana Grande Family
Rafaela Tinetti Family
Hernandez Family
Diana Curd
Norma Calderon Family
Close Friends:
Mary Fogarty Family
Myrna Bulos Family
Block Family
Perez - Stagliano Family
Schumacher Family
Dennis Chew Family
Allen Lee Family
Victor Tam Family
Laura Castro Family
Rick and Jennie Wilson Family
Father Bill Brady and Father Dave Pettingill
Beloved Communities:
St. Emydius School
Mercy High School San Francisco
University of San Francisco
San Francisco State
San Francisco Unified School District Communities
Mckinley Elementary
Leonard Flynn Elementary
Spring Valley Elementary
Gordon J Lau Elementary
E.R. Taylor Elementary
Lakeshore Elementary
