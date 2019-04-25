|
|
Marlis Tanner
4/1/1926 - 4/19/2019Marie-Louise (Marlis) Tanner, died in San Francisco on April 19, 2019. She was the loving daughter of Hermann and Louise Tanner; dear sister of Hermann Tanner; loving aunt of Marguerite, Roselind, Marie-Claire and Dominic; and dear sister-in-law of Trudy. She is survived by grand nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marlis was a caring volunteer at SF General Hospital for 48 years. She was the Membership Chairwoman of AARP, Chapter #99, a life member of California Alpine Club, and a long time active parishioner of St. Brigid Church. She was a native of Switzerland.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 666 Filbert St in San Francisco, and Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019