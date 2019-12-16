|
Marshall Lee Small
Sept. 8, 1927 - Dec. 8, 2019Marshall Small, a preeminent leader in the practice of corporate and securities law, passed away peacefully in San Francisco at the age of 92.
Marshall grew up in Kansas City, Missouri. While still in his teens, Marshall served in the Merchant Marines during and immediately after World War II. He then graduated from Stanford University, which he attended as both an undergraduate and a law student. Marshall graduated first in his law school class in 1951. After clerking for United States Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas, Marshall served on active duty during the Korean War in the office of the Judge Advocate General.
In 1954, Marshall joined the law firm now known as Morrison & Foerster LLP, where he earned a reputation as both a master in his field and mentor to all who worked with him. He served as a model of the highest standards of ethical legal practice. He went on to hold numerous leadership positions with the firm, including Chair, Managing Partner, and General Counsel. Marshall also served the profession tirelessly, including most notably as a Reporter for the American Law Institute's Corporate Governance Project for more than a decade. In 2002, the State Bar of California bestowed upon Marshall its Business Law Section Lifetime Achievement Award.
Marshall championed the importance of diversity and was dedicated to pro bono work. Beyond his legal contributions, he served for more than a decade as an unpaid teacher's assistant in a primary school located in a low income neighborhood. He also served as the unofficial Dean Emeritus of the Douglas clerks, for whom he organized a dinner with the Justice's widow, Cathy Douglas Stone, earlier this year.
Marshall was devoted to his wife, Mary, to whom he was married for 63 years until her death early last year. Together, they enjoyed travel, birdwatching, and most of all, the San Francisco 49ers.
Marshall is survived by his brother, Maynard Small; son Daniel Small and his wife Justine; daughter Liz Small and her husband Daniel Oreskes; and grandson Alexander Oreskes. His loss is mourned not just by his family but by all who were close to him: his colleagues, who knew him as a modest, brilliant, and approachable professional and friend; Melody Celedio and Annamarie Lomeda, whose loving assistance allowed Marshall and Mary to spend their final years in the house in which they had lived since 1961; and his best friend Morton Cohen, whose friendship with him began when they roomed together as freshmen at Stanford in 1944.
Marshall was deeply loved, and he will be greatly missed. Donations in Marshall's memory may be made to the Open Heart Kitchen in Livermore, California through its website, openheartkitchen.org
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019