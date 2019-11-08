|
Marta B. SoribenMarta "Maring" Soriben was born on January 19, 1921 in Rosales, Pangasinan in the Philippines. There, she met her future husband, Mayor of Rosales, Cristino Soriben. She immigrated to the United States in 1974 where she worked as a housekeeper for 15 years. She is survived by 8 of her 9 children (Albert passed away in 1984), 23 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. Vigil services will take place at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City on Tuesday, November 12th and Wednesday November 13th from 5pm to 9pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, November 14th at 10am at Mater Dolorosa Church, 307 Willow Ave. in South San Francisco. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019