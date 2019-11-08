San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Marta Soriben
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marta Soriben

Add a Memory
Marta Soriben Obituary
Marta B. Soriben

Marta "Maring" Soriben was born on January 19, 1921 in Rosales, Pangasinan in the Philippines. There, she met her future husband, Mayor of Rosales, Cristino Soriben. She immigrated to the United States in 1974 where she worked as a housekeeper for 15 years. She is survived by 8 of her 9 children (Albert passed away in 1984), 23 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. Vigil services will take place at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City on Tuesday, November 12th and Wednesday November 13th from 5pm to 9pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, November 14th at 10am at Mater Dolorosa Church, 307 Willow Ave. in South San Francisco. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now