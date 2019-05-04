Martha Julia Cordon-Reyes Andrade 3/9/1932 - 4/26/2019 Martha Julia Andrade left this earth April 26, 2019 due to sudden illness. She was 87 years young. Martha was born in San Jose, Guatemala on March 9, 1932 to Rosalina Reyes. Martha is immediately survived by her two children, Nelson Joseph (w. Kimberly) and Patrick Anthony. She is also survived by Joseph Andrade (husband, div.), her beloved sister, Aura Lydia Foster, beloved nieces Raquel Lewis and family, Ruth Guzman and family, and her beloved nephews Fabio Garavito and Carlos Castillo and his family. Martha is predeceased by her sister and her husband, Vilma Aida and Alfredo Garavitos, along with her beloved brother-in-law, Edward Foster.

Martha was an employee of NFIB in San Mateo, CA for 26 years as a Data Entry Operator. After graduating high school and working locally in S.J., Guatemala, Martha came to the USA to Santa Barbara, CA, during which time she met her husband. They then resided in the SF Bay Area where their two children were raised. It was during her residency in San Mateo, CA that Martha, with great pride and joy, obtained her CITIZENSHIP OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA in November of 1985. Martha retired from NFIB in 1991. She last happily resided in Palo Alto, CA, where she began another new life with many new and great friends for 28 years.

Martha was truly loved by everyone, including all extended family members, as well as all those who were blessed to have known her. Martha's spirit was always happy and gracious; she was truly a saint. Her constant, loving light is gone now but lives on in all our hearts. She may have been tiny in stature, but Martha was a giant in spirit; brave and courageous with all that life would face her with. Another mighty one is gone from our family...so truly missed she will be by all. Enjoy your Beautiful Place in Heaven, Mom, "Mama"- precious "Tia Marta"...



SERVICES TO BE HELD ON MAY 11, 1:00 PM AT 1141 IRONWOOD CIRCLE, FAIRFIELD, CA 94533

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 5, 2019