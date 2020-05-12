Martha Jane Hine (née Reedy)December 22, 1956 - February 25, 2020Martha Jane Hine (née Reedy), age 63, passed away peacefully at Mission House Hospice in Redwood City, CA, on Feb.25, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Born on Dec. 22, 1956, in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Donald and Marjorie Reedy, Martha moved with her family to Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where she spent her formative years swimming at Quarry Pool, Denison Park and enjoying her many friends from St. Margaret Mary Grade School and Regina High School.After graduating from the University of Kentucky (U.K.) in 1979, Martha got her Masters in Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University's Weatherhead School of Management and worked in banking before moving to Cambridge, MA, to start a successful career in management consulting. In 1995 she met her beloved husband, Jim Hine, then moved to San Francisco where she raised Jim's children, the late Cady Hine and Andrew.Martha is survived by four siblings: Ellen Reedy (ABQ., NM), Richard Reedy and wife Mary (St. Petersburg, FL), Sarah Jaquay and husband Bob (Cleveland, OH) and Julie Costello and husband Dave (Chicago, IL.) Also survived by her stepson Andrew Hine and wife Jenny (San Francisco), nephew, Jack Reedy (St. Petersburg, FL) plus Reedy cousins in St. Louis, MO, San Francisco and Telluride, CO.Martha was known for her quick wit, keen mind and her many friends around the world. She was an avid U.K. basketball fan and loved to travel. She shared her passion for travel with her family and traveled with her husband long after her diagnosis in 2010. She was a fierce fighter who outlived everyone's predictions and was an inspiration to others battling breast cancer as well as to the Mission House staff who came to know and love her the past 18 months.A virtual memorial will be held at 10am on June 20, 2020. For information on the event, please send an email to hinememorial@gmail.com.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mission House Hospice, 1670 S. Amphlett Blvd. #300, San Mateo, CA 94402.