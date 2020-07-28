Martha A. Hooven

A fierce friend, avid reader and patient listener, Martha Hooven lived life with style, strength and resolve. She mentored and sponsored colleagues throughout her career. A matriarch, she served as a valued confidant to family and friends. Generous, funny, extraordinarily well read, ambitious and loyal, Martha approached each day with a combination of determination, confidence and commitment to the task at hand. Her smile and laugh were electric. She enjoyed a good story and silly joke. She loved dining out, attending performances, shopping and book club. You would often find her in her backyard on a sunny day, sitting with family and friends, a glass of wine in hand. She would bring up the latest article or book she read, ensure the music was on and invite you to get up and dance.



The third child of George and Ruth Hooven, Martha was born in Collegeville, Pennsylvania on May 26, 1953. She grew up with her siblings Ed, Nan and Dorothy, spending summers playing in their backyard pool. As a young feminist, Martha organized, wrote and thought deeply about the position of women in this world. She never lost her fervor for this cause or her sense of outrage at unfairness of any kind. While in Boston working as part of the women's movement, Martha met her husband Dennis. Soon after they moved to Douglassville, Georgia where their son Chandler was born. Not long after, they relocated to San Francisco, where later their son Taylor was born. She continued to maintain her home in San Francisco throughout her life, where she later would play with her granddaughters.



For more than 25 years, Martha rose in her career at UCSF where she last served as the associate chair of administration in the Department of Medicine. A forceful advocate and champion of inclusion, Martha received the Chancellor's Diversity Award in 2006. She helped establish the Academic Business Officers Group Mentorship Program. Martha went on from UCSF to become the Vice Dean for Administration at Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons. Recognized as a talented administrator and wise advisor, she fueled Columbia's growth in clinical programs, research, and campus redevelopment. In 2020, Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons in 2020 renamed its annual awards for staff and community service the Martha A. Hooven Awards for Excellence.



Martha passed away at her home in San Francisco surrounded by her family. She is survived by her siblings, husband, sons, stepsons and granddaughters. Her family would especially like to thank her care teams at Columbia and UCSF, her colleague Lee Goldman MD MPH, sister Dorothy and her dearest friends Julie Ballard, Jan VonFlatern and Janet Wright for exceptional care and support. The family invites remembrances and photographs of Martha sent to her husband Dennis. A memorial service is planned for 2021.



