Martha Murphy Martha Murphy, 87, of Daly City, passed away March 21, 2019.

She was born to the late George and Pauline Guglielmoni, July 27, 1931, in Prescott, Arizona. She moved to San Francisco at the age of 3, where she grew up. Martha graduated from Presentation High School, of San Francisco in 1949.

She married Gerry Murphy in August 1953 in San Francisco, and they just celebrated 65 years! They lived in Daly City. Martha is also survived by her three sons: Rich Murphy (Lorrie) of Belmont, CA; Dan Murphy (Linda) of Kalispell, Montana; and Jim Murphy (David West) of Burlingame, CA. Martha is predeceased by her daughter, Laura in 1971. Martha is also survived by three grandchildren: Kristy, Lyndsey and Joshua, and her great-granddaughter Maddie. She is survived by many nephews and nieces and loving family.

Martha was an avid bowler, bridge player and lover of cards. She loved to cook for the whole family, and collected many recipes! Martha was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She was a fighter and cancer survivor most of her life and lived life with a strong determination.

Mass will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in South San Francisco. The family requests that people make donations in support of cancer research, in lieu of sending flowers.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019