Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Pfaeffle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Pfaeffle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Pfaeffle Obituary
Martha Leland Pfaeffle

November 30, 1926 - July 28, 2019

Martha Leland Pfaeffle, long time resident of Spring Lake Village passed away peacefully Sunday July 28, 2019. She was born in Oakland, CA to Raymond and Edna Leland. In 1948 she graduated from Highland School of Nursing. She married Clay Pfaeffle January 14, 1950, raising their daughters in Oakland until moving to San Francisco in 1957.

Martha's passions were her family, her faith, gardening, tennis, birding, sewing, knitting, and serving others. She was a selfless volunteer with a variety of church activities, PTA, Camp Fire Girls, and within the community of Spring Lake Village. A faithful Christian who truly lived by the words of Christ. Martha was an active member of First Covenant in San Francisco and First Presbyterian of Santa Rosa, and an active participant in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) for more than 30 years.

Martha is survived by her brother Paul Leland of Bakersfield, daughters Cheryl, Diane, Karen and Kristen; grandsons Morgan, Nathan, Max, Spencer; great grandsons Dylan, Preston.
She is preceded in death by her husband Clay; and grandson Scott.

A celebration of life will be held August 10th 1:00 at First Presbyterian Church,1550 Pacific Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404. Reception will follow at Spring Lake Village, 5555 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, 95409.

If desired, donations in Martha's memory can be made to Bible Study Fellowship, Audubon Society, or to a .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.