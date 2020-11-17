Martha Inlander Ross
6/6/42-11/8/20
Martha (Marty) Inlander Ross was born on the south side of Chicago to Newton and Gladys Inlander. From an early age, Marty was drawn to music and the arts and she developed a deep connection to creativity. As a young girl, she and her mother would visit the Chicago Art Institute which further opened her heart and mind to the world of artistic expression. She attended the University of Arizona and received a BA of Liberal Arts. Following graduation, she returned to Chicago and started teaching elementary school.
She married Stanley Ross in 1967 and they moved to Boston, Mass. where her two children Lloyd and Amanda were born. In 1970 the family moved to the Bay Area and the Oakland Hills became their home for 48 years.
Marty's love for music led her to sing with the Oakland Symphony Chorus for many years, occasionally perform with the San Francisco Symphony Chorus, and the San Francisco Opera Chorus. She was a patron as well as a performer and held season tickets to the San Francisco Opera for well over 20 years and traveled around the country to visit other opera houses. Her all time favorite composition was Wagner's Ring Cycle, a marathon of four long operas. She was an avid reader and loved intellectual discussions with close friends. Walking was a daily routine and she loved travelling.
When her children matured, she pursued a career as an esthetician . This brought her much joy and a sense of independence.The connections she made with her clientele were deeply rewarding.
No other time was as meaningful to her as the time she spent with her four granddaughters.
She will be dearly missed by her husband of 53 years, her two children, her sister Amy Jo Inlander, and her four granddaughters: Samantha, Bella, Sadie, and Juliana who will always remember her as their "Bubbe".
A private family service will be held due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Donations in her name can be sent to Temple Sinai of Oakland https://www.oaklandsinai.org/make_a_gift.html
and the San Francisco Opera https://sfopera.com/support/quick-donate/