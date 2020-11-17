1/1
Martha Ross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Inlander Ross
6/6/42-11/8/20
Martha (Marty) Inlander Ross was born on the south side of Chicago to Newton and Gladys Inlander. From an early age, Marty was drawn to music and the arts and she developed a deep connection to creativity. As a young girl, she and her mother would visit the Chicago Art Institute which further opened her heart and mind to the world of artistic expression. She attended the University of Arizona and received a BA of Liberal Arts. Following graduation, she returned to Chicago and started teaching elementary school.

She married Stanley Ross in 1967 and they moved to Boston, Mass. where her two children Lloyd and Amanda were born. In 1970 the family moved to the Bay Area and the Oakland Hills became their home for 48 years.

Marty's love for music led her to sing with the Oakland Symphony Chorus for many years, occasionally perform with the San Francisco Symphony Chorus, and the San Francisco Opera Chorus. She was a patron as well as a performer and held season tickets to the San Francisco Opera for well over 20 years and traveled around the country to visit other opera houses. Her all time favorite composition was Wagner's Ring Cycle, a marathon of four long operas. She was an avid reader and loved intellectual discussions with close friends. Walking was a daily routine and she loved travelling.

When her children matured, she pursued a career as an esthetician . This brought her much joy and a sense of independence.The connections she made with her clientele were deeply rewarding.

No other time was as meaningful to her as the time she spent with her four granddaughters.

She will be dearly missed by her husband of 53 years, her two children, her sister Amy Jo Inlander, and her four granddaughters: Samantha, Bella, Sadie, and Juliana who will always remember her as their "Bubbe".

A private family service will be held due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Donations in her name can be sent to Temple Sinai of Oakland https://www.oaklandsinai.org/make_a_gift.html and the San Francisco Opera https://sfopera.com/support/quick-donate/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved