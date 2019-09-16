|
Martha Jane WongMartha Jane Wong passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 12, 2019. She was 93. Born Martha Wee Chan in San Francisco, she was the third child of parents Wing Wee Chan (father) and Chin Quai Jung (mother). Martha was a graduate of Santa Rosa High School, where she lettered in softball. She met Edward ("Ed") through mutual friends while she worked for the military at Hamilton Air Force Base and married him in Carmel in 1952. They settled in San Francisco and raised three sons, Garrett (Edith), Nicholas (Jackie) and Wesley (Kelly). When the boys grew, she returned to work for the IRS, retiring in 1995 after 32 years with the government. Martha and Ed enjoyed traveling together on their own and later with friends to Europe and Asia. She left this world content and grateful for a wonderful and accomplished life. Martha will be deeply missed as a loving wife, super mom, adoring grandma (Graham and Lan Lan), devoted sister, beloved auntie, caring daughter and dear friend. She was a fabulous cook and baker. Martha and Ed warmly hosted countless family holiday dinners that created many fond memories. Her family expresses gratitude to the doctors, caregivers, health professionals, relatives and friends who supported her during her time in hospice. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at Woodlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1000 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014 at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Martha's memory to the St. Francis Foundation or the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019