1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Martin Gonzalez Bravo August 31, 1943 - June 22, 2019 Martin, son of Martin Arrastia Gonzalez and Maria Liston Gonzalez, set sail June 22 on his latest adventure. "Butch" as his siblings and cousins lovingly referred to him, left his birthland in the Philippines at the age of eighteen, enlisting in the U.S. Navy to satisfy his desire to seek adventure and to see the world. After serving honorably for four years aboard the U.S.S. Yorktown during the Vietnam War, Martin traveled to San Francisco, where the next chapter of his life began. He dreamed of meeting of a woman with whom he could share a love and start a family. This dream became a reality when he married Lisa Stratton and they were blessed with two boys they loved and raised together. Martin was a very smart man, a thinker, and a published author. Always curious and with an appetite for learning, he completed his undergraduate studies at the University of San Francisco and then his M.B.A. at the Haas School of Business at U.C. Berkeley before being recruited by I.B.M. to join the high-tech world of software sales and marketing (later moving to H.P. and S.A.P.). He loved the challenges and demands of this environment which took him across the Americas, Europe and Asia, creating value and impact for these businesses while having fun in the process. Martin worked tirelessly out of the love for his family, providing a home, education, and even satisfying many of the wants (not just the needs) of his extremely lucky sons. For Martin, family was always first. His generosity comes second-to-none and along with his happy and positive attitude and smiling face, he will be deeply missed by everyone he touched. Martin loved listening to Irish music and on occasion enjoyed a pint of Guinness. Sadly, Martin's time with us was cut short due to terminal cancer. He passed peacefully at home in the company of his immediate family. He is survived by his loving wife Lisa, devoted sons Andrew and Brian, daughters-in-law Tomoko and Sarah, cherished granddaughters Kate and Marisa, siblings Charlie, Mike, Louie, Vicki, Ana, his many cousins and friends he made throughout his life. As Martin embarks on his next chapter, we'll say once more what his naval officer said to him as he departed the Yorktown for the last time, "I am proud to have known you. Thank you for your fine and outstanding service. Smooth sailing, sailor." We love you deeply and we know you will be greeted warmly along the way during your next journey.

Friends are invited to visit on Monday, July 1 from 4-9pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 2 at 11am at St. Gregory Church, 2715 Hacienda St, San Mateo. Private burial to be held.





