Martin "Dennis" Fried Martin "Dennis" Fried, a San Francisco native, son of Martin and Evelyn Fried, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on June 24, 2019 at age 75. He is survived by brothers Ronald and Richard (Sally) Fried, sister Kimberly Gospodnetich, and their children, Aaron, Brittany, Daniel, Dion and Troy Fried and Dominic and Kyle Gospodnetich. Dennis was the loving partner of Linda Hom for thirty years, an involved and enthusiastic "Papa" to Alexis and Taylor Hom, and a loyal, longtime friend who had a positive impact on the lives of many.



Dennis attended kindergarten at Edison School, elementary school in Marin County, and high school at Punahou in Oahu. He graduated summa cum laude with a degree in architecture from U.C. Berkeley. While in the U.S. Airforce during the Vietnam War, Dennis served as a computer programmer who was responsible for sending weapons reports to the Pentagon.



Dennis had a wide range of skills and interests, from wood-working and home renovation to a keen appreciation of fine art and chamber music. He was a very observant, intellectually curious person who placed great importance on continuing to learn throughout life. Dennis loved being surrounded by nature, observing the stars, camping, and fishing in a remote stream. Throughout his life, Dennis subscribed to the Boy Scout motto, "Leaving no trace is everyone's responsibility." He was an avid recycler well before popular culture caught up with that, and rarely discarded anything, not wanting to add to the landfill.



Private family services were held. If you wish to do so, please consider donating to in his memory.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019