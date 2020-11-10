1/1
Martin Kelly
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Martin Kelly
May 19, 1946 - November 7, 2020
Martin Kelly died peacefully at home in San Mateo, CA on the evening of November 7th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Martin was born on May 19th, 1946 in Tonlegee, Kildysart, County Clare, Ireland to Patrick and Molly (nee Casey) Kelly. He was the youngest of 6 brothers. Martin joined his eldest brother, Tom, in London U.K. at the age of 16. It was there he mastered his trade as a carpenter under Tom's guidance. He met his wife, Teresa (nee Sheedy), in Camden Town and together in 1972 they emigrated to New York to begin their married life. In 1979, with their children Raymond and Martina, they headed west to start a new adventure in San Francisco, California. His life and work in the San Francisco Bay Area brought him great joy, great pride, and great friendships. Martin was especially proud and grateful to be a loved member of the Irish community.

Martin is preceded into death by his brothers: Joseph, Thomas & Fr. Patrick; and his niece, Deirdre. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Teresa; son Raymond; daughter Martina; son-in-law Darren; grandchildren: Hannah, Catherine, Ronan & Dominic; brothers: Mícheál & Sean; sister-in-law Bridget; and many nieces & nephews.

Due to current pandemic precautions, a small private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church in San Mateo, CA on Saturday, November 14, 2020. For access to virtual viewing, please email:
thekell2020@gmail.com.

The family wishes to thank Stanford Cancer Center for their care and dedication and all those who supported Martin's journey. He is forever in our hearts, may he rest in peace.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Rosary
St. Matthew Catholic Church
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home - FD-230
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
650-437-8579
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
Dear Teresa, Raymond, and Martina,
I am so very sorry to hear of Martin's death. Your entire family was a very important part of our life in San Francisco and we will treasure those memories always....For my boys "Ray Man my Main Man" will be the memory for always as he was their first and best babysitter ever.....Teresa, I will remember our Irish Center nights with Martin and Brendan always.... You were and will always be a special part of our live and our hearts....Rest in Peace dear Martin....Love, Cathy and Brendan

I would love to have your address..my e-mail is below
Cathy O'Reilly
Friend
November 10, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 10, 2020
I am so heartbroken for you guys and the loss of your dad. So many great memories we have made over the years. No doubt Heaven has definitely gained many angels this year and I know our dads are together watching over us! All our love, Eileen Stephen Ethan Shauna Sinead
Eileen Barry
Family Friend
