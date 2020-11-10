Martin KellyMay 19, 1946 - November 7, 2020Martin Kelly died peacefully at home in San Mateo, CA on the evening of November 7th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.Martin was born on May 19th, 1946 in Tonlegee, Kildysart, County Clare, Ireland to Patrick and Molly (nee Casey) Kelly. He was the youngest of 6 brothers. Martin joined his eldest brother, Tom, in London U.K. at the age of 16. It was there he mastered his trade as a carpenter under Tom's guidance. He met his wife, Teresa (nee Sheedy), in Camden Town and together in 1972 they emigrated to New York to begin their married life. In 1979, with their children Raymond and Martina, they headed west to start a new adventure in San Francisco, California. His life and work in the San Francisco Bay Area brought him great joy, great pride, and great friendships. Martin was especially proud and grateful to be a loved member of the Irish community.Martin is preceded into death by his brothers: Joseph, Thomas & Fr. Patrick; and his niece, Deirdre. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Teresa; son Raymond; daughter Martina; son-in-law Darren; grandchildren: Hannah, Catherine, Ronan & Dominic; brothers: Mícheál & Sean; sister-in-law Bridget; and many nieces & nephews.Due to current pandemic precautions, a small private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church in San Mateo, CA on Saturday, November 14, 2020. For access to virtual viewing, please email:thekell2020@gmail.com.The family wishes to thank Stanford Cancer Center for their care and dedication and all those who supported Martin's journey. He is forever in our hearts, may he rest in peace.