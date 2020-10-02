Martin (Marty)McDonoughMarty "Mac" McDonough was a larger-than-life character; towering at six feet, four inches with a personality that far exceeded his stature, some would say that phrase was coined just for him. Marty's sense of humor, quick-witted nature, and gift of gab left a lasting impression on all who were fortunate enough to cross his path. After filling lives with laughter for more than 70 years, Marty unexpectedly left his friends and family on Sunday, September 27th due to unexpected complications from a routine surgery.Marty was born in San Francisco and raised in the Avalon Park neighborhood of South San Francisco where he attended St. Veronica's Catholic School and formed the first of many life-long friendships with his "SV Boys." As a young man he attended South San Francisco highschool and played football winning many accolades and divisional awards. While chasing after a life well lived, Marty met the love of his life, Alice (Robinette) McDonough, in 1978 and settled down with his soulmate in San Bruno for nearly 40 years before they retired to Santa Rosa together.Marty stayed active throughout his life. He loved swimming laps in the Oakmont pool, reading mystery novels, watching old westerns, and listening to the music of his youth, including The Boss and Van Morrison. But what Marty loved most of all was a good conversation, preferably over a bourbon (or two). His jokes were sharp and banter always bespoke; he valued form over substance and preferred to embellish a story rather than ruin it with the truth. No matter the place or occasion, Marty could spin a yarn that left you laughing in tears. That is how he wanted to remember you, and how he wanted to be remembered. Of all his great powers, that was perhaps his most extraordinary: at any time, at the drop of a hat, he could add laughter to a room.Marty is survived by his wife Alice, who he lovingly nicknamed "Pokey", as well as his beloved sister, Maureen Kim, whose bond was cemented by the tragedy of losing their mother at the tender age of 15. Marty is also survived by more than a dozen sister- and brother-in-laws, seven nieces and nephews, and many godchildren —all of whom knew him simply as "Unk" and loved him dearly.While Marty's absence leaves a void that will never fill, his larger-than-life presence leaves memories that will be cherished for years to come. To celebrate his life and mourn his passing, Marty's family will be hosting a private service on Friday, October 2nd. Condolences may be expressed to the family at the online obituary.