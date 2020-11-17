1/1
Martin Michael Lee Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Michael Lee Jr. "Marty"
April 7, 1938 - December 4, 2019
Marty passed away peacefully at his home in Glen Ellen, California.

A native San Franciscan, he was born to Margaret O'Mara and Martin Michael Lee, Sr. He is survived by his wife Kristina Knudsen and his former wife Judy Giblin, mother of his two sons Robert Martin Lee and John William Lee. He is the loving brother of sisters Patricia Vick (Gary) Margaret Maraschin (Robert) Elizabeth Sheela (John). His brother Michael (Kaarin) pre-deceased him. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Marty graduated from St Cecilia's Grammar School, St Ignatius High School, 
and University of Santa Clara.  He was the co-owner and co-founder of Kenwood Vineyards.

Due to Covid, a memorial service to be announced at a later date - see www.martinmleejr.com for more information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved