Martin Occhipinti Jr.


1943 - 2019
Martin Occhipinti Jr. Obituary
Martin George Occhipinti, Jr.

July 2, 1943 - March 14, 2019

Marty, son of the late Frances and Martin Sr., and father of beloved sons; Daniel, Nicholas, and Michael Occhipinti, passed away at the VA Medical Center after a lengthy battle with serious illness.

Marty was a lifetime resident of the San Francisco Bay Area where he practiced law. He honorably served two years abroad in the Army before resuming collegiate endeavors in the sciences and humanities. He also worked several years as a US Postal clerk at the San Francisco Air Mail Facility while attending CCSF Cañada College, San Francisco State University and completing Law School at Santa Clara University.

Marty was always open to lively debate and discussion. He had a generous heart, a fighting spirit and will be missed.

On April 3rd 2019, he will be interred at Skylawn Memorial Park.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019
