Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Vermeulen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Vermeulen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Vermeulen Obituary
Martin P. Vermeulen

San Rafael, California

Marty Vermeulen, a San Francisco native, passed away November 6 at age 90 with his family at his side. He leaves his loving wife, Barbara, sons Phil and Jack, grandchildren Katie, Kyle, Greg and Kirk, 5 great-grandchildren and will be reunited with his daughter Jill who predeceased him. Marty was a graduate of Lincoln High, S.F., a successful general contractor and loved sailing the bay and the Delta. He will be greatly missed by his family and life-long friends. In Marty's memory the family requests any donations be made to Bay Area. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -