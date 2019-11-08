|
Martin P. VermeulenSan Rafael, California
Marty Vermeulen, a San Francisco native, passed away November 6 at age 90 with his family at his side. He leaves his loving wife, Barbara, sons Phil and Jack, grandchildren Katie, Kyle, Greg and Kirk, 5 great-grandchildren and will be reunited with his daughter Jill who predeceased him. Marty was a graduate of Lincoln High, S.F., a successful general contractor and loved sailing the bay and the Delta. He will be greatly missed by his family and life-long friends. In Marty's memory the family requests any donations be made to Bay Area. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019