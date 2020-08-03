1/1
Marty Brounstein
Marty Brounstein
March 4, 1957 - July 31, 2020
Marty Brounstein, of San Mateo, passed away at home surrounded by loving family after a far too brief battle with Ampullary cancer. He was 63.
Marty was born on March 4, 1957 in Chicago, IL and grew up with his three older siblings, Rick, Sheri and Julie and his parents Goldie and Cyril Brounstein.
After college he taught history in Arizona for the Mesa School District. Later Marty founded a management consulting business, Practical Solutions Group; coaching executives. He wrote 9 books on Communication, Management and Mentoring. In his free time he enjoyed running, completing over 51 marathons, including the Boston Marathon.
In 2001, Marty met his perfect match in Leah Baars. They were married in San Mateo in 2007. On a trip to Holland, Marty was profoundly impacted by meeting a son of Frans and Mien Wijnakker, a brave couple who saved over two dozen Jews during the Holocaust, including his beloved wife's parents... and Leah herself, born in hiding.
In 2011 he published a book based on the Wijnakker's extraordinary story called, The Righteous Few - Two Who Made A Difference. Marty traveled the country sharing the story with individuals, schools, and companies; ultimately giving 750 talks over 9 years. Marty recently completed a second inspirational Holocaust history called, Woman of Valor, the story of Eta Chait (Wrobel), a young Polish resistance leader. In 2019 Marty received the Jefferson Award presented by Multiplying Good organization, for his work.
Marty is survived by his wife, siblings and extended family. Donations in his memory may be made to the Inspiring Courage Legacy Fund, created by Marty to continue sharing his books of courage and compassion. We welcome tax deductible donations to Peninsula Sinai Congregation's special fund to support this project. http://www.peninsulasinai.org/donate/.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
