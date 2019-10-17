|
|
Marvin Alan Brookner
July 11, 1945 - October 16, 2019Marvin passed away at the age of 74 following a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer and cardiac arrest that took place at his home in Berkeley last Sunday.
Marvin was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Paul and Hilda Brookner. In his early years, Marvin would help his dad arrange and deliver flowers for the family business, Brookner Florist, which led to a lifetime love of gardening. After graduating from Hope High School, he attended Brown University and received his degree in American Literature. He moved to Washington DC to attend George Washington Law School and received his Juris Doctorate. Following his heart, he moved cross country to Berkeley, California and met his wife of 30+ years, Sherry Reinhardt, who passed in 2006.
He is survived by his domestic partner of 10+ years, Phyllee; daughters, Sasha and Emma, two grandchildren, Cayden and Carter; his son-in-law Clarence; his step daughters, Bonnie and Sequoia; and his older brother, Edward and his family.
Marvin began working as a criminal defense attorney in the Public Defender's Office of Solano County in the 1970s. He worked his way up to Chief Public Defender in the Felony Department. He was notorious for wearing his bowties and defending those without the means for legal counsel. Marvin retired in 2004 and enjoyed many years in his home in North Berkeley, California. He was an avid cyclist, bird watcher, and gardener. He loved the A's and Raiders, joking with his brother, baking his mom's cookie recipes, and eating Chinese food. He always loved the morning paper with the Jumble and his Cryptogram puzzles. He spent much of his time with his partner Phyllee. They would travel to Ukiah and beyond, enjoying each other's company; singing, dancing and laughing together. She remained by his side through his illness and at the very end of his life. Marvin was a devoted and selfless father. Last year, he uprooted his life to move to Southern California to help raise his twin grandsons. A tireless job which he loved. Marvin was adored by many in the community who were able to experience his charm, good humor, kindness, and gentle spirit.
On Friday, October 25th, the family will host a graveside ceremony at 1pm followed by a Celebration of Life reception 2-5pm at Sunset View Cemetery, 101 Colusa Ave. El Cerrito, CA 94530.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a GoFundMe set-up on behalf of his grandchildren's college fund. https://www.gofundme.com/caydenandcarter
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019