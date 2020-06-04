Marvin Charney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin Charney
January 16, 1935 - May 29, 2020
Marvin was born in Boston, MA., a son to the late Jacob and Mary Charney (Hollander). He attended Georgia Tech, served in the US Army and graduated Northeastern University. He was an executive at Fenwall Industries (later a division of UT).
He exhibited a zest for life. His sense of humor was contagious. He had impeccable timing in delivering a joke. Marv had a passion for tennis-both as a player and a fan. He was known to have taken a fourteen hour plane ride to watch a tennis match. He had an appreciation for the arts; especially classical music and ballet. He was a patron of the San Francisco Symphony and the San Francisco Ballet. Anything choreographed by Balanchine gave him immense pleasure. Fine dining was a top priority with Marv but sushi was a love as well. Hot chocolate warmed his soul.
He was a man who made independent decisions up until his last breath. In fact, he chose precisely when he wanted to die. Marv will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Marv is predeceased by his wife, Renee Charney, brother Albert Charney, and sister, Laura Fineman. He is survived by his companion, Ann Greenspan, nieces Jill Charney (husband Mark Golden) , Carol Fineman, Michelle Wiseman (husband Alan Weisman), nephew Michael Charney, grand nieces Barrie Charney-Golden and Alixe Weisman, and grand nephew, Jesse Charney-Golden.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved