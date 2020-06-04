Marvin CharneyJanuary 16, 1935 - May 29, 2020Marvin was born in Boston, MA., a son to the late Jacob and Mary Charney (Hollander). He attended Georgia Tech, served in the US Army and graduated Northeastern University. He was an executive at Fenwall Industries (later a division of UT).He exhibited a zest for life. His sense of humor was contagious. He had impeccable timing in delivering a joke. Marv had a passion for tennis-both as a player and a fan. He was known to have taken a fourteen hour plane ride to watch a tennis match. He had an appreciation for the arts; especially classical music and ballet. He was a patron of the San Francisco Symphony and the San Francisco Ballet. Anything choreographed by Balanchine gave him immense pleasure. Fine dining was a top priority with Marv but sushi was a love as well. Hot chocolate warmed his soul.He was a man who made independent decisions up until his last breath. In fact, he chose precisely when he wanted to die. Marv will be greatly missed by his family and friends.Marv is predeceased by his wife, Renee Charney, brother Albert Charney, and sister, Laura Fineman. He is survived by his companion, Ann Greenspan, nieces Jill Charney (husband Mark Golden) , Carol Fineman, Michelle Wiseman (husband Alan Weisman), nephew Michael Charney, grand nieces Barrie Charney-Golden and Alixe Weisman, and grand nephew, Jesse Charney-Golden.