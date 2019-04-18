Services Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home 2 Park Road Burlingame , CA 94010 650-342-6617 Resources More Obituaries for Marvin Dennis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marvin Dennis

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marvin D. Dennis September 17, 1938 - April 14, 2019 Marvin D. Dennis passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 at the age of 81 in San Francisco, CA. Born in Freeport, IL, he spent the last fifty years in the San Francisco Bay Area of California. The majority of this time was spent with his beloved wife Nancy A. Dennis, whom he married in 1962 and who preceded him in death in 2008. He is survived by his dear friend, Joan Herron.



Marvin was the oldest of seven children, born to Russell and Margaret Dennis, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Byron High School, where he still holds the school record for most points scored in a basketball season. Marvin received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois, a law degree from DePaul University and an M.B.A. from The Harvard Business School. Marvin and Nancy moved to California in 1966 where he first worked for McKinsey & Company, followed by ITEL Corporation, a financial services provider. He then served as the Chief Financial Officer of Trans Ocean Ltd., a maritime container leasing company he co-founded with a partner in 1974. Throughout all of this, he was a loving and supportive father to his two daughters Julie and Laura. Trans Ocean was acquired in 1996, he founded Dennis & Company, LLC, a financial consulting company and served on the board of several public and private companies. Throughout his adult life he was also heavily involved with the Pi Kappa Alpha Foundation.



His accomplishments were all the more remarkable given his humble beginnings in rural Illinois – a dynamic that was not lost on Marvin. As a result, he was tireless in seeking out opportunities to coach, mentor and support others, sharing not only the material success he had achieved, but also the knowledge and life lessons accumulated during a long career arc that required equal parts ambition and perseverance. Additionally, throughout his years in the Bay Area he enjoyed seeing close friends and enjoyed the city's great restaurants, opera, symphony and especially the San Francisco Giants and the Golden State Warriors as a 42-year season ticket holder. Finally, Marvin's joy for life and being with friends and family was perhaps best embodied in his lifelong love affair with wine. He could be expected to offer wonderful and rare bottles from his cellar to almost any occasion he attended – often including those like sporting events where wine was not an obvious accompaniment. He was un-deterred.



Marvin is survived by his daughters and their spouses, Julie and Brian Field of San Mateo, CA, and Laura and Todd MacLean of West Newton, MA. Marvin is also survived by his five grandchildren Brooke, Garrett and Spencer Field of San Mateo, CA, and Stella and Liam MacLean of West Newton, MA. Marvin is also survived by brothers Michael (Audrey) of Rockford, IL, Jack (Marla) of Polo, Il, and Kent (Linda) of South Bend, IN as well as two sisters Esta (Terry) Coffee of Dixon, IL and Linda (Dan) Nadal of San Tan Valley, AZ. We will all miss him dearly. A private Remembrance for Marvin will be held in San Francisco, CA with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brain Research Foundation, 111 West Washington Street, Suite 1460, Chicago, Illinois, 60602, in memory of Marvin D. Dennis.







