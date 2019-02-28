Resources More Obituaries for Marvin Kumler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marvin Kumler

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marvin Lee Kumler November 19, 1940-February 18, 2019 How do you describe a brilliant, intelligent, educated and thoughtful man with mere words and phrases? How I wish William Shakespeare would take residence in my brain for just today and sail forth with elegant vocabulary and wisdom for the ages. Marv Kumler has passed from this life and his family and friends will miss him so very much. We hope he is in a better place after suffering in recent months. He was a 10 year survivor of pancreatic cancer and was a fighter to the end. Marv enjoyed every day, always enthusiastic about life, optimistic, cheerful, and routinely gave the brilliant or wise comment to those around. He passed suddenly and unexpectedly and we all hope that this was mercy from above.



Marv was a kid from rural Illinois who went to school on a bus during high school in a small town called Gibson City. His sister Sharon is still a "Gibson Girl" though presently residing in Bend, Oregon. His mother Martha insisted that Marv rise above the humble farming background of his family and that he certainly did, and more. During High School he won State of Illinois awards in debate and speaking contests and earned a full scholarship to Northwestern University in 1958. To honor his dad Art, Marv first studied Chemistry. However, he quickly changed to major in Psychology as an undergraduate and then went to UCLA for a masters degree. He finished his academic training at Kent State University in 1968 as the first Ph.D. student in the clinical psychology program. He was hired shortly after as an assistant professor of Psychology at Bowling Green State University where he taught and did clinical research until his retirement in 1998.



While at BGSU Marv was very popular with students and won several teaching recognition awards. Most importantly, Marv started one of the first crisis intervention centers for college students to get emergency help with drugs, alcohol, depression and suicide. This center was called the "Link" and evolved over the years into a countywide crisis center, a model for other university communities. The love of Marv's life at BGSU was his stewardship of student athletes as faculty representative to the Athletic Department. In this capacity Marv certified that students had met the academic standards that would lead to a degree. To a large extent, Marv, as representative to the NCAA from the Mid American Conference, led the fight to establish national academic standards for student athletes. While not perfect even today, most student athletes complete degrees and get organized help from the University along the way.



In retirement Marv got to travel extensively throughout Europe with Amsterdam as his favorite destination. It was Marv's dream to move to California and live in San Francisco. He was fortunate to live on Twin Peaks in the City for 15 years and then move to Palm Springs. He loved San Francisco and Palm Springs, especially all the nice people that he met and befriended. He wishes a special thanks to his doctors and the wonderful nurses at the Lucy Curci Center at Eisenhower Hospital.



Marv is survived by his partner Jack Hayden of Palm Springs, his sister Sharon and nieces, Julie, Amy, and nephew Mark. A celebration of life will be set at a future date.

