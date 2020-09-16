Dr. Marvin H. Lipton

September 5, 1934 - September 10, 2020

Dr. Marvin Lipton of San Mateo, CA was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada to Eva and Harry Lipton. He is predeceased by his parents; a brother, Sam Lipton; a sister, Rivy Perelman, and his wife of 46 years, Carole Lipton. Marvin passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

Although the Liptons of Toronto were very poor, they placed a high value on education. With the help of his brother, sister, and uncle, Marvin was able to attend medical school, and earned his degree from Western University, in London, Ontario.

During his third year of medical school, he married Rhoda Goodman, with whom he had two sons, Mitch and Steve, who both still reside in Toronto. Upon graduation, he moved his family to San Francisco where he began his internship and residency at Mt. Zion Hospital. Shortly after the move West, Marvin and Rhoda divorced; Rhoda returned to Toronto with the children while Marvin stayed in San Francisco.

While in his residency at Mt. Zion, he met and fell in love with a nurse, Carole Robertson. They married in 1968 and bore two children: Edward and Jason. During their 46 year marriage, Marvin made frequent visits to Toronto to visit his older children, which helped form a bond between the four brothers that would last a lifetime.

Marvin specialized in orthopedic surgery and was a well-respected surgeon for over 30 years. He also became a highly regarded qualified medical examiner, and consulted on workers compensation cases ranging from San Francisco 49ers players, to local police officers, until he retired at the age of 83.

When at home, Marvin and Carole enjoyed watching Jeopardy!, hosting parties at their Hillsborough home, and spending time with friends and family. After they became empty-nesters, they spent more time abroad, traveling the world including Asia, Africa, and India where Marvin was able to meet Mother Teresa.

In 2015, Marvin's beloved Carole passed away from cancer. Broken-hearted, he sought refuge with his family and Jewish faith. One Friday night at a Shabbat service, he was introduced to a lady who would remain his companion for four years, Norma Tarrow. Together, they traveled to Europe, within the US, Israel, and Hawaii.

Marvin was famous for his endless supply of epigrams, quotes, and sayings. He had an innate intellectual curiosity, an astounding ability to recall, and a profound desire for punctuality. He was a generous and gracious man. He never forgot from where he came. He was humble but also liked to brag about his children and grandchildren. He could hold a conversation on almost any topic, his favorites being history and current events. His hobbies included hearing an opera, visiting museums, attending lectures, writing poetry, traveling, and following the stock market.

Marvin loved his family above all. He was proud of his nine grandchildren. He spoke reverently about his deceased parents and siblings. He cared very deeply about the welfare of his family and those who took care of him and his family.

Marvin loved the Hawaiian islands, as this was a place of true respite from the rigors of his career. Together, he and Carole would often treat family members to vacations there, including the brother and sister who helped him achieve his success. Marvin loved Chinese food, Italian food, a bourbon with Seven-Up.

To Marvin, we thank you for all you gave us – an immeasurable amount of love, devotion, and inspiration – "Mahalo."

With love,

Mitch, Rhonda, Josh, Arin, Michael, Rachel; Steve, Cathy, Jordan, Mitch, David; Ed, Johanna, William, Olivia, Elizabeth; Jason, Jennifer, Nathan, and Brian.





