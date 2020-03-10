|
|
Marvin Tanigawa
Feb 12, 1947 - Jan 19, 2020Marvin Tanigawa was born in Kaua'i and died in San Francisco. He had a very long career in the Physical Therapy Department at St. Francis Hospital where he established lifelong friendships including Physical Therapists Susan Eaton, Julia Ladas, and Marge Mraz. He is survived by his brother Michael Tanigawa and family in Honolulu, his companion Dr. Avraham Giannini, friends at Val's in Daly City - Don Payne and Nancy Koch. Marvin left sunny Hawaii for college in Iowa, then finished his Physical Therapy Degree at Stanford. He had an immense knowledge of Classical Music and a significant collection of music and movies. Marvin honored his Japanese heritage and he named each of his cats "Genji" - the son of an ancient 12th Century Japanese Emperor.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020