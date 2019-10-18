|
Mary Ann Berthoud
January 24, 1945 - September 26, 2019Mary Ann Berthoud died unexpectedly and suddenly, at San Francisco's CPMC Van Ness Hospital, in the presence of her loving husband, Philippe, and close friends, leaving us richer for having known her. Nurse, fighter for social justice, seeker of spiritual wisdom, horse woman, and friend, Mary Ann was wise, compassionate, kind-hearted, generous, reliable, ethical and inclusive. She was a very much loved resident of the Sequoias community in San Francisco.
Nursing was a calling, and she felt privileged and grateful to care for others - whether at Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley, where she was respected and valued by colleagues, or in South Africa caring for AIDS babies, in India working with the destitute and dying, or in Peru working with indigenous women. She said, "I just wanted to love my patients."
She did much volunteer work, in particular at Xenophon, a therapeutic horseback riding program in Orinda.
Having a web of relationships, her passion was people, loving them and seeing what was best in them.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday October 22 at 1P at San Francisco's Calvary Presbyterian Church.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019