Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA 94010
650-342-6617
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA 94010
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Angels
1428 Hillside Dr.
Burlingame, CA
Mary Ann Martinez


1933 - 2020
Mary Ann Martinez Obituary
Mary Ann Martinez

April 11, 1933 - January 16, 2020

Beloved and devoted mother to Steven T. Martinez, David L. Martinez, Susan D. Martinez, James M. Martinez, Carol Raisner. Mary Ann was predeceased by her loving husband of 35 years, Thomas L. Martinez and her daughter, Karen L. Hooker. Mary Ann was a cherished and loving grandmother and great-grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Mary Ann attended high school at Immaculate Conception Academy, where she graduated in 1951. After her schooling, she went to go work and found her first career, which was being a professional seamstress but then she found her main career and started her own business, that made porcelain dolls, that was very successful for many years named Mary Ann's Dolls.
Mary Ann was always keeping busy by making home improvements and being an avid gardener. She enjoyed going to the casinos in her free time, where she loved playing the slot machines. She was known as being a dog whisperer because every dog she meets, just fell in love with her.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation at Crosby-N. Gray & Co., 2 Park Rd., Burlingame, Ca., from 4:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 and a Funeral Mass on Friday, January 24th, 2020 at Our Lady of Angels, 1428 Hillside Dr., Burlingame, Ca. at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers Mary Ann's family is requesting for donations to be made to the PKD Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220,Kansas City, MO 64131, in memory of Mary Ann Martinez.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
