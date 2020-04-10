|
Mary Anne Burke
December 8, 1941 - March 26, 2020Mary Anne was born in Boston on December 8, 1941, to Margaret and Edward Burke, DMD. She grew up in Jamaica Plain with her older sister, Margaret Mary, and younger brother, Ed. She attended Catholic schools her whole life, earning her BA at Newton College, class of 1963 (now part of Boston College) and her MA in Psychology at St. Mary's College of California. She married James F. Buckley, Jr. in Boston in 1964, divorcing in1983.
After college, she taught at St. Paul School in Wellesley, MA, until starting her family. She moved from Needham, MA, to the San Francisco area in 1971, settling in Orinda, CA. With the exception of two years in Darien, CT, she lived in Orinda and nearby Moraga and Lafayette until 2001 when she moved to New Jersey. Her years in Orinda were among the most joyous of her life, devoted to her children and family. She enjoyed an active social life with friends both in the neighborhood and at Sleepy Hollow Swim & Tennis Club. A lifelong learner, she earned her MA later in life, and practiced Marriage, Family and Child Counseling.
Mary Anne loved the beach and the ocean, remembering fondly her summer days spent at her family's cottage on Cape Cod. She enjoyed being close to the ocean in Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ, for her last several years where she regularly walked on the boardwalk. She loved reading, with history, Irish history in particular, being a great interest. It was impossible to have a discussion with her without debating current or historical events. And of course, she was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren.
All who knew her will miss her kind heart, her keen mind, and her sharp sense of humor.
Mary Anne is survived by her children Jim (Kirsten) Buckley of Moraga, CA; Kate (Bernardo) Llovera of Darien, CT, Ted (Abby) Buckley of Moraga, CA, and Meg (Jay) DeGooyer of San Rafael, CA; her grandchildren Kevin Buckley, Will Buckley, Patrick Buckley, Teddy Buckley, Maggie Buckley, Ellie Buckley, Sofia Llovera, Lucas Llovera, Fineas DeGooyer, and Blythe DeGooyer; her brother Edward (Mary) Burke, Jr., of Columbus, OH; and the father of her children, James F. (Jan) Buckley, Jr. of Sausalito, CA, along with many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Edward Burke, and her sister Margaret Mary Page of Cleveland, OH.
She will be inurned at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in her name to Everytown for Gun Safety at everytown.org
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020