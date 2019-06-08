Resources More Obituaries for Mary Backhus Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Backhus

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary (Zorzakis) Backhus Passed away peacefully at her home in San Mateo, California on Friday, May 31, 2019 with family by her side, aged 93.



She was born in San Francisco, California on October 3, 1925 to George Zorzakis and Helen (Anagnostopoulou) Zorzakis. She grew up in the Eureka Valley District and attended Mission High School. She later attended the University of California at Berkeley and transferred to the University of Nevada at Reno, where she graduated in 1949.



Mary began a teaching career in the small copper mining town of McGill Nevada, later returning to Sonoma, California to be closer to her family and to continue her teaching career at the El Verano Elementary School there.



She married Al Backhus on November 26, 1953 in San Francisco. They lived in Sonoma until 1956 when Al's job took the couple and their first son to Santa Clara, where their second son was born. They later relocated to San Mateo where she settled for the rest of her life. In 1958 the couple purchased a cabin in Arnold, California where they would spend many weekends and the boys' summer vacations, enjoying the outdoors, relaxing and entertaining friends and family.



Mary is survived by her sons George Backhus, aged 64 and Jim Backhus aged 62, granddaughter Erica Backhus, aged 20, daughter-in-law Merima Backhus, and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.



She had a long and successful career in the office products industry, owning two businesses with her husband and other business partners. Ten years after Al's passing, she sold her interest in Redwood Office Products to her sons and embarked on a career in the travel industry. She became a partner in Marcus Hunter Travel Agency so that she could pursue her passion of travelling on cruise ships.



Over the next thirty years Mary spent a great deal of time travelling the world, mostly on cruise ships, occasionally joined by friends and her sons and their spouses.



Mary will always be remembered as a strong-willed woman, fiercely independent and extremely generous. She was adventurous and was not afraid to strike out on her own. An example was when in 1967, she packed her two young sons and a young niece in the family station wagon and drove them across the United States, visiting all the National Parks and taking in the sites along the way to Washington D.C., where Al joined the group for the trip home.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the wonderful staff at Maria's Home for the Elderly in San Mateo, and to all the compassionate caregivers at at Suncrest Hospice who helped make Mary's final weeks comfortable.



On Mary's request, no services will be held.



