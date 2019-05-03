Home

Mary Blandino

Mary Blandino Obituary
Mary Bowen Blandino

Sunrise: 12/30/1936 Sunset: 4/30/2019

Mary Bowen Blandino passed away suddenly on 4/30/2019. Mary was proceeded in death by her parents Bud and Hazel Bowen and her infant son Thomas Andrew Blandino.

Mary is survived by her husband of 62 years Walter Sr. and her children; Walter Jr., Julie and her husband John and their 4 children, Emma, Madeleine, Ian and Sam. Lisabeth and her husband Robert and Ellen and her husband Michael and their 2 children, Jessica and Natalie. Mary is also survived by her brother George and her sister Nancy.

Mary spent many years in the credit industry and retired in 1999 from Arnold, White & Durkee.

The funeral mass will be held on Monday, May 6th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church in the chapel, 2140 Westheimer Rd., Houston.

Mary was loved by all and will be missed by all of her family.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 4, 2019
