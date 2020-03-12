|
Mary BoueyMary Bouey, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed peacefully, at age 94, on February 13th. Loving daughter of Patrick and Hannah Melia, both of Ireland, who predeceased her.
Mary, a lifelong resident and lover of all things San Francisco, was affectionately known as "Dolly", for most of her life, and was married for 55 years to Jack Bouey (owner of the venerable Embers Cocktail Lounge) until his death in 2002. Mary was a proud graduate of St. James High School and sometime employee of Wells Fargo.
Her success in life, by her own measure, were her children: Dennis (Julie), Kevin (Chris), Patrick (Barbara), Terry (Debbie), Kathleen (Monte), Daniel, Clare (Eric); her 18 grandchildren Kevin, Caitlin (Deceased), Kelly, Michael, Shannon, Ryan, Timothy, Gavin, Sheila, Tracy, Sean, Monte Jr., Jeremy, Katie, Erica, Jordan, Erin, Paige and her 28 great grandchildren.
Christmas was never so grand or joyful than at Grandma's house. Grandma shopped throughout the year so, after Christmas dinner, there was a sack containing a dozen or so gifts for each grandchild. Equally memorable, for her own young children, were Christmas morning gifts wrapped in the Sunday comics saved all year by Mom. Why waste money on wrapping paper?
Aside from the love showered on her offspring, most notable were Mom's culinary skills; such that invitations to join a Bouey holiday or Sunday dinner were sought by all who knew her.
94 years just doesn't seem long enough for someone so beautiful, loving and who always comported herself with grace and dignity.
We miss you Mom.
Love,
Dennis, Kevin, Patrick, Terry, Kathleen, Daniel and Clare.
At Mom's request, services were limited to family and she requested, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the St. Anthony's Foundation, 150 Golden Gate Ave. San Francisco, Ca. 94102 or online at
www.stanthonysf.org/donate/
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020