Mary E "Mimi" Burton
September 15, 1932 - September 17, 2019Mary Elizabeth (Mimi) Burton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept 17, 2019. Born in Youngstown, OH to Martyn Z. Bentley and Frances E. Roberts, she grew up in an outdoor, civic and socially oriented family, values she championed consistently and well. She excelled at forging life-long friendships, including those she met while attending high school at National Cathedral (DC), and earning a Medical Technician's degree at Colby-Sawyer College (NH). Following close hometown friends, she sought her future in San Francisco, driving a yellow Chevy convertible through 7 National Parks on her way west with her best-friend Dottie Clark Free. In 1957 she married Harvey N Black Jr, a San Francisco attorney and moved to Marin. There they raised three children Harvey N Black III (or Tres) of Boulder, CO, Anne Black (Terry Dokken) of Missoula, MT and Caren Black Deardorf of Lexington, MA. In 1974 she married Neil T Burton. A devoted mother, she passed on her curiosity for all living things, and love of and respect for the outdoors -fishing, hiking, bird watching and active conservation- to her kids and grandkids. Following in her mothers' and grandmothers' footsteps she volunteered and fundraiser tirelessly for a variety of area non-profits: the San Francisco Junior League, Bay Area United Way, and co-founding Marin Designers' Showcase, before focusing on conservation (25 years Marin Audubon's Mothers' Day Barbeque), and supporting mental health and local artists (MarinScapes Art shows for Buckelew Programs). Her community at St Johns Church in Ross was very dear to her and she served on the vestry, as lead usher and volunteer for over 40 years. Tennis, bridge, birding and travel were all venues for embodying her passion for friendship, family, service and honoring God's spirit. She and Neil visited at least four continents, travelling by plane, train, boat, auto and on foot pursuing their interests. Her spirit and passion are an inspiration to all, and she will be dearly missed. Neil and her sister predeceased her. She is survived by her brother Marty (Jody) Bentley of NY, her children, Neil's daughters (Elizabeth and Taylor Burton and Molly Ivans), 7 grandchildren: Alexandra, Bryce and Andrei Black, Cole and Aubrey Deardorf, Emilio Izquierdo, Weston Ivans. Please join us celebrate her at St Johns 11 am Jan. 11, 2020. St Johns has graciously agreed to be point of contact for inquiries and remembrances. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a service, education or conservation organization in her name.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019