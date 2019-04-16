|
|
Mary Carrasco Metzgar
April 3, 1923 - April 14, 2019At the age of 96, Mary Carrasco Metzgar passed away surrounded by her loving husband and daugther. Mary was the devoted wife of Ivan Metzgar, and adored mother to Mary "Rosalie" Damante. Mary is survived by her sisters, Connie Ramirez, Angie Tiernar, Josie Stokes, her brother, Art Carrasco and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit Tuesday, April 23rd, after 6pm and are invited to attend a Vigil service 7pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 24th, 1pm at Church of the Epiphany, 827 Vienna St, San Francisco, burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019