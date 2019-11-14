|
Mary CorsettiMary Corsetti, who was 89 years old and a long-time resident of San Bruno, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3rd at her home with her three children, Phillip, Janet and Roy, by her side.
Mary was born in San Francisco to Italian immigrants and was known for her endless energy, love for her family, speaking her mind and giving generously to Hannah Boys Club, Veterans Society and other charitable organizations. Mary was a true "maker" and her talent for knitting, making blankets, stained glass and other crafts, gave family, friends and those in need something to remember her by. All those that knew Mary, will remember her passion for cooking abundant meals for anyone that came to visit, and always having a place at the table.
Mary is now resting with her beloved Phil, husband of 70 years.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019